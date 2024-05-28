Facts

Netherlands wants to assemble, transfer Patriot system to Ukraine in short term – Defense Ministry

The Netherlands, together with other countries that own the Patriot air defense system, want to assemble and transfer this system to Ukraine in the short term, the press service of the Dutch Ministry of Defense reports.

“The Netherlands will contribute core components and parts from its stock and invites European countries to add components from theirs,” a press release posted on Tuesday reads.

In addition, the Netherlands has compiled a map of countries that can potentially provide components and ammunition from their stocks. Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren calls on these countries to contribute.

“We are engaged in talks with partners to compile a Patriot system, including training for Ukrainian crews. With our offer, and consulting with partner countries providing several key parts and munitions, we can provide Ukraine with at least one fully operational system in a short time frame,” Ollongren stated.

The Netherlands wants the Patriot system to be put into operation in Ukraine as soon as possible.

