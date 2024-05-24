Russia holding over 400 Ukrainian women in captivity

There are currently 403 Ukrainian women in Russian captivity, many of them illegally detained civilians, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.

As the Headquarters said on the Telegram channel, there are also women in captivity whose fate has been unknown since 2014 and have gone missing. The Russian side responds to numerous appeals demanding the return of women with silence and ignores all appeals, the Coordination Headquarters said.

"The conditions of keeping Ukrainian women in Russian captivity do not comply with the Third Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Women released from captivity speak, among other things, of humiliation, inhumane conditions of detention, inadequate nutrition, and the inability to receive qualified medical care and contact their relatives," it said.

The Russians continue to deny representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross access to places of detention of prisoners and civilians, of which there are more than 100 in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories.

The headquarters said the Ukrainian side has repeatedly offered Russia to release the women first, but Russia's representatives "are engaged in manipulation, in particular the publication of various lists, but behind all this lies a reluctance to continue exchanges."