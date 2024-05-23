Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that behind the latest attack by Russian terrorists on Kharkiv and Liubotyn, which led to casualties, is the lack of the required amount of air defense systems and the ability for the Defense Forces to destroy Russian launchers on its territory.

"An extremely brutal Russian attack against Kharkiv and Liubotyn - according to preliminary data, 15 missiles at once. Unfortunately, there are killed and injured. Emergency services are already at the hit sites, and every victim will be provided with the necessary assistance," the president wrote on Telegram.

As he emphasized, "Russian terrorists take advantage of the fact that Ukraine is still deprived of sufficient air defense protection and a reliable opportunity to destroy terrorist launchers exactly where they are located - near our borders."

"And this weakness is not our weakness, but the world's, which for the third year now has not dared to treat terrorists exactly as they deserve. Terror must lose everywhere - in any conditions, on any continent. And this is our common duty - everyone in the world who has the opportunity to protect life from terror. Ukraine is doing everything it can," Zelenskyy wrote.

At the same time, the President thanked everyone who helps Ukraine, noting that "more determination is needed, and specifically from the leaders of the world."

As reported, on the afternoon of May 23, the Russian army launched a series of attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and neighboring cities.