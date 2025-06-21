Russia already hands over 20 bodies of dead Russians disguised as Ukrainian servicemen – Zelenskyy

Russia has already handed over 20 bodies of dead Russians disguised as Ukrainian military personnel, among them an Israeli mercenary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It has already been recorded during repatriations that the bodies of 20 people handed over to us as our dead military personnel are 'Russian.' For example, there is an Israeli mercenary who fought on their side. An Israeli citizen. With Israeli documents. Although they told us that these were only Ukrainians and only military personnel," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on June 20.

The president added that it has already been documented that the Russians have been "dumping" the bodies of their citizens, sometimes these bodies even with Russian passports.

"This means that they themselves cannot check who they are sending, since this is a large number of people. An examination is needed. And I don't know how long it will take, to be honest," Zelenskyy said.