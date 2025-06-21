Interfax-Ukraine
13:57 21.06.2025

Russians drop aerial bombs on Donetsk region, use artillery, attack UAVs: at least 7 injured

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

At least seven people were injured as a result of eastern shelling of Donetsk region on Saturday, Head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"Russians dropped four aerial bombs on Semenivka of Kramatorsk community – wounded three people, damaged 28 households and two cars," he said in Telegram on Saturday.

According to the administration's head, Bilokuzminivka of Kostiantynivka community was hit by an airstrike, one person was wounded there, six households were damaged.

Illinivka came under artillery fire – a person was wounded, a house was damaged.

Two more people were injured as a result of an FPV drone strike on Pokrovsk.

"There are no safe places in Donetsk region. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Evacuate in a timely manner," Filashkin said.

10:43 16.06.2025
Six civilians killed in Donetsk region as result of enemy shelling in past day

13:40 14.06.2025
Invaders advance near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

12:50 14.06.2025
Child dies, four people injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling - police

17:18 11.06.2025
In Donetsk region, 168 children remain directly in combat zone – authorities

16:49 07.06.2025
Three killed, one injured in Saturday shelling of Ukraine's Donetsk region

19:29 06.06.2025
Kharkiv under enemy air attack – Terekhov

10:09 06.06.2025
Attacks leave district in Ukraine's Kherson region without electricity

11:22 05.06.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia's night shelling: Another reason to impose maximum sanctions

09:58 30.05.2025
Invaders shell 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, two dead, five wounded

16:02 24.05.2025
Four civilians killed, eight injured in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – regional administration

