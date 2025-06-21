Russians drop aerial bombs on Donetsk region, use artillery, attack UAVs: at least 7 injured

At least seven people were injured as a result of eastern shelling of Donetsk region on Saturday, Head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"Russians dropped four aerial bombs on Semenivka of Kramatorsk community – wounded three people, damaged 28 households and two cars," he said in Telegram on Saturday.

According to the administration's head, Bilokuzminivka of Kostiantynivka community was hit by an airstrike, one person was wounded there, six households were damaged.

Illinivka came under artillery fire – a person was wounded, a house was damaged.

Two more people were injured as a result of an FPV drone strike on Pokrovsk.

"There are no safe places in Donetsk region. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Evacuate in a timely manner," Filashkin said.