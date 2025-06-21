Russia forcibly recruits citizens of Central Asia for war against Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

Citizens of Central Asian countries, in particular Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, are increasingly becoming targets of forced mobilization carried out by Russian security forces, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"This is primarily about labor migrants who come to Russia in search of work. Representatives of the Russian army are misleading foreigners with promises of 'quick earnings' under short-term contracts," according to the Telegram channel.

The agency said that the chances for such people not only to earn money, but also to survive are minimal. Most of such "volunteers" die.

Mobilized migrants are formed into separate units, which are mainly used in the most dangerous areas of the front, the agency said.

"Even if they survive after serving at the front, such combatants cannot return to normal life: in their countries of origin, they face criminal prosecution for participation in the armed formations of a foreign state with the prospect of long-term imprisonment," the agency said.