Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a special meeting held on Wednesday with representatives of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and the Headquarters, stated the need of the state and military for systems and tactics that would allow effective defense against Russian guided bombs.

"Held a special meeting on the basis of the National Security and Defense Council and Headquarters. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Lytvynenko, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov, Minister Kamyshin – regarding our Ukrainian production of electronic warfare, drones, our missile program and our counteraction to Russian guided bombs," he said in a video address.

As Zelenskyy said, this is a "complex topic."

"And if we see good trends in drones, electronic warfare, and the missile program, then a lot still needs to be done to counter Russian bombs," he said.

"The details were discussed today. There can be no alternatives. Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to protect our positions, our cities and communities from these bombs. And this is now, in fact, the main instrument of Russian terror and the advancement of the occupiers," the president said.