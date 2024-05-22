Facts

21:04 22.05.2024

Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a special meeting held on Wednesday with representatives of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and the Headquarters, stated the need of the state and military for systems and tactics that would allow effective defense against Russian guided bombs.

"Held a special meeting on the basis of the National Security and Defense Council and Headquarters. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Lytvynenko, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov, Minister Kamyshin – regarding our Ukrainian production of electronic warfare, drones, our missile program and our counteraction to Russian guided bombs," he said in a video address.

As Zelenskyy said, this is a "complex topic."

"And if we see good trends in drones, electronic warfare, and the missile program, then a lot still needs to be done to counter Russian bombs," he said.

"The details were discussed today. There can be no alternatives. Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to protect our positions, our cities and communities from these bombs. And this is now, in fact, the main instrument of Russian terror and the advancement of the occupiers," the president said.

Tags: #president #meeting #armaments

MORE ABOUT

19:19 22.05.2024
President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

20:40 21.05.2024
Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

19:06 10.05.2024
Shmyhal at meeting with Čaputová: We expect that Slovakia's support to be unshakable

Shmyhal at meeting with Čaputová: We expect that Slovakia's support to be unshakable

20:40 06.05.2024
Zelenskyy hears report by Syrsky on results of his trip to front line

Zelenskyy hears report by Syrsky on results of his trip to front line

20:05 06.05.2024
Zelenskyy presents awards to infantry soldiers

Zelenskyy presents awards to infantry soldiers

19:58 01.05.2024
Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

19:12 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy, his wife pay tribute to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster in Slavutych

Zelenskyy, his wife pay tribute to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster in Slavutych

19:32 25.04.2024
President hears reports at Staff HQ meeting on protecting infrastructure, strengthening domestic weapons production

President hears reports at Staff HQ meeting on protecting infrastructure, strengthening domestic weapons production

11:35 25.04.2024
Manifest 42 movement appeals to president with proposals to prevent law enforcement pressure on business

Manifest 42 movement appeals to president with proposals to prevent law enforcement pressure on business

20:12 23.04.2024
Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

AD

HOT NEWS

We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

Ex-Dpty Head of President's Office suspected of illicit enrichment estimated at UAH 15.7 mln – SAPO

Zelenskyy: All communication with partners should be reflected in real combat work of our soldiers with weapons of destruction now, not somewhere in summer

Marine drones of SBU Sea Baby equipped with Grad systems to increase their efficiency – source

LATEST

Cabinet limits advertising of gambling until adoption of law

We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

EU Regulation on income from Russian assets provides for their withdrawal every two years – publication

Ukrenergo plans to limit power supply for entire day on Thursday

Iohannis on possible transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine: If Romania gives something, it should receive something else

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

ARMA: Procedure of selling 112 Medvedchuk's paintings to be suspended, they will be transferred to National Museum

Italian govt increases funding for Ukrainian students

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

Verkhovna Rada intends to decriminalize petty theft

AD
AD
AD
AD