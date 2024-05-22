We must inflict as many losses on occupier as possible – Zelenskyy after conversation with Syrsky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the task for Ukrainian units along the entire front line and, in general, for the Defense Forces remains unchanged and is to inflict maximum losses on the Russian occupier.

"I spoke today with General Syrsky about the front-line situation. The Commander-in-Chief's report was in the morning and just recently. The directions of the main battles have not changed. These are primarily Pokrovske and other Donetsk directions. Also Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv region. Maximum attention is given to the entire border area now, and not only in Kharkiv region, but also in Sumy region," he said in a video address.

According to Zelenskyy, "the task for our units, and for the Defense Forces in general, is also unchanged: we must inflict as many losses as possible on the occupier."

The head of state, at the same time, thanked every Ukrainian warrior, soldier and commander who really provide the state with the necessary results. In particular, he noted the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade, the 82nd separate air assault brigade and the 47th separate mechanized brigade.