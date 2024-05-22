Facts

15:31 22.05.2024

Zelenskyy: All communication with partners should be reflected in real combat work of our soldiers with weapons of destruction now, not somewhere in summer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that all communication with partners regarding certain arms supplies should be reflected in the real combat work of Ukrainian soldiers with available weapons, and not in the summer, but now. “Today I received detailed reports from Minister of Defense Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych on the situation on the frontline and on ensuring our defense. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi also delivered a report,” the President said in his evening video address on Tuesday.

According to Zelenskyy, he was also informed about the work on the needs of the Defense Forces in weapons against the background of the meeting held on the eve of the Ramstein format on military assistance to Ukraine.

“First of all, it is air defense, armored vehicles, and shells. All partners are fully informed about our actual needs and the real situation at the front,” the head of state said, thanking all the leaders and defense ministers of the partners who are really ready to help and implement the promises that are being made.

“The whole content of the communication with the partners should be reflected in the content of the real combat work of our warriors – the means of destruction that are needed at the front right now, in these weeks, not sometime in the summer,” he stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted that the situation in Pokrovsk direction and other Donetsk directions – Kramatorsk and Kurakhove – remains extremely difficult now, it's where, according to him, most of the combat is taking place. At the same time, in Kharkiv region, as he noted, our forces are destroying the occupier, and the results are tangible.

Tags: #zelenskyy

