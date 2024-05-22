AFU eliminate 1,300 invaders over day

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,300 enemy personnel, six tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, one air defense system, 56 UAVs, one cruise missile, 64 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 22, 2024 approximately amount to: about 496,370 people of military personnel (plus 1,300) people, 7,611 tanks (plus six) units, 14,721 armored combat vehicles (plus 22) units, 12,820 artillery systems (plus 41) units, 1,077 MLRS units, 812 units of air defense equipment, 354 aircraft units, 326 helicopters, 10,346 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 56), 2,208 cruise missiles (plus one), 27 ships/boats, one submarine, 17,442 automotive equipment and tankers plus 59) units, and 2,090 units of special equipment (plus five)," in a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning reads.