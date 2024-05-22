Facts

10:50 22.05.2024

AFU eliminate 1,300 invaders over day

1 min read
AFU eliminate 1,300 invaders over day

 

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,300 enemy personnel, six tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, one air defense system, 56 UAVs, one cruise missile, 64 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 22, 2024 approximately amount to: about 496,370 people of military personnel (plus 1,300) people, 7,611 tanks (plus six) units, 14,721 armored combat vehicles (plus 22) units, 12,820 artillery systems (plus 41) units, 1,077 MLRS units, 812 units of air defense equipment, 354 aircraft units, 326 helicopters, 10,346 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 56), 2,208 cruise missiles (plus one), 27 ships/boats, one submarine, 17,442 automotive equipment and tankers plus 59) units, and 2,090 units of special equipment (plus five)," in a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning reads.

Tags: #invaders #losses

MORE ABOUT

19:51 15.05.2024
Almost 500 invaders eliminated by soldiers of 47th separate mechanized brigade in Pokrovsky direction over month

Almost 500 invaders eliminated by soldiers of 47th separate mechanized brigade in Pokrovsky direction over month

12:46 13.05.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

11:27 10.05.2024
Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

09:31 17.04.2024
Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

09:51 10.04.2024
AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

10:03 03.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

12:42 01.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

12:15 06.03.2024
GUR: Irretrievable losses as result of destruction of patrol ship Sergey Kotov amount to seven people, sanitary – at least 27

GUR: Irretrievable losses as result of destruction of patrol ship Sergey Kotov amount to seven people, sanitary – at least 27

10:55 23.02.2024
Invaders lose 1,000 military over day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,000 military over day – General Staff

15:28 12.01.2024
Invaders manage to carry out regular rotations at operational level in Ukraine, but this is unlikely to be enough for offensive – ISW

Invaders manage to carry out regular rotations at operational level in Ukraine, but this is unlikely to be enough for offensive – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-Dpty Head of President's Office suspected of illicit enrichment estimated at UAH 15.7 mln – SAPO

Zelenskyy: All communication with partners should be reflected in real combat work of our soldiers with weapons of destruction now, not somewhere in summer

Marine drones of SBU Sea Baby equipped with Grad systems to increase their efficiency – source

Air defense forces destroy all 24 attack UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

Sumy left without electricity supply

LATEST

Russian drone attacks police car during evacuations in Vovchansk; law enforcement officer killed, one injured

Chancellor of Austria confirms his attendance of Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy discusses with President of Mozambique participation in Peace Summit, Ukrainian food supply to Africa

Ex-Dpty Head of President's Office suspected of illicit enrichment estimated at UAH 15.7 mln – SAPO

Yermak, Sullivan discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, preparations for Peace Summit

Infrastructure facility catches fire as enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

Stefanchuk apologizes for sexist remark about MP Heraschenko

Ten civilians wounded, incl one in serious condition, after enemy attack on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Zelenskyy: All communication with partners should be reflected in real combat work of our soldiers with weapons of destruction now, not somewhere in summer

Number of people injured in enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to nine – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD