Facts

21:01 21.05.2024

USA to cooperate with Europe, its other partners sanctioning China over its supplies to Russia

USA to cooperate with Europe, its other partners sanctioning China over its supplies to Russia

Washington will coordinate the policy of sanctions with Europe and its other partners targeting China over its supplies of goods enabling Russia to strengthen its military industry, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"We've sanctioned more than 100 Chinese entities that we've identified they were engaged in providing dual use products, other things that are in sanctions lists. We will continue to do that. And we are working to coordinate our efforts with European and other partners," Blinken said at hearings in the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

According to Blinken, China, unlike Iran and North Korea, has not provided weapons to Russia, but other goods are enough for the strengthening of Russia's defense industry.

Tags: #sanctions #china #europe #usa

