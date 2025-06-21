By 2026, Ukraine intends to reach 0.25% of GDP of partner countries to support defense industry – Zelenskyy

In 2025, Ukraine found $43 billion in financing for the defense-industrial complex, by 2026, Ukraine wants to try to reach 0.25% of the GDP of a partner country to support the defense industry, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"This year, we found $43 billion in the defense industry. This is money that goes to support the Ukrainian defense industry, this is financing our defense industry. Next year, in principle, there is such a signal to our partners, we want to try to reach 0.25% of the GDP of a partner country to support security, support the defense industry of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Friday.

"Ukraine is part of Europe's security, and we want 0.25% of the GDP of a particular partner state to be allocated to our defense industry and domestic production," the president said.