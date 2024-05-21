Facts

19:06 21.05.2024

Kuleba, Baerbock discuss how to speed up decision by third countries on supply of additional Patriots to Ukraine

2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Kyiv, discussed how to speed up the decision by third countries on the supply of additional Patriot complexes to Ukraine.

At a joint press conference with his German counterpart Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday, Kuleba thanked the German government for its work to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

"At the same time, we still need air defense systems. And today we discussed specific steps that we will take to accelerate the supply of these new batteries from other countries of the world. We must always remember that every missile that flies from the Russian Federation to Ukraine also flies towards the European Union. And everyone in Europe should honestly tell themselves: if the Russian Federation is not stopped now, sooner or later its missiles will fly further," Kuleba said.

He stressed that there is only one way to prevent this - by providing Ukraine with everything necessary to stop Russian aggression.

Separately, Kuleba noted that he and Baerbock discussed the situation in Kharkiv, where the German Foreign Minister had been earlier.

"Kharkiv and Sumy regions have been at the focus of our attention today. We need to send as much help as possible there. We work every day to ensure that this assistance arrives," the minister said.

Tags: #mfa #germany #patriot

