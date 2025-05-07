Interfax-Ukraine
18:27 07.05.2025

Merz calls on all EU countries to increase defense spending, maintain support for Ukraine

All members of the European Union must increase defense spending to fill the gap in the union's defense potential and ensure continued support for Ukraine, newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday.

"Only in this way can we gradually close our capability gaps and collectively support Ukraine," Western media said, citing Merz's words from a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the conference, the leaders of the countries also promised to "start a new Europe with Franco-German cooperation."

As previously reported, after the visit to Paris, the German Chancellor will travel to Warsaw. On Friday, Merz will visit Brussels, where he will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

As the Tagesschau newspaper reported on Wednesday, Merz plans to visit Ukraine in the near future and is currently coordinating his visit.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday swore in the leader of the CDU/CSU alliance Merz as the new chancellor.

The Bundestag supported Merz's appointment as chancellor in the second round of voting. In the first round, he received only 310 votes in his support, falling short of the required majority.

