MFA: Work on finalizing text of agreement on fossil fuels may take time, but we want to do it as soon as possible

Ukraine is working with the American side on the final approval of the text of the agreement on mineral resources and wants to do this as soon as possible, said spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

"We are working with the American side on finalizing the text. This may take time, but we want to do it as soon as possible. And we understand that this agreement is critically important for the development of our strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The spokesperson stressed that, in the opinion of the Ukrainian side, the final text of the agreement should be mutually acceptable and beneficial for both parties.

"We are confident that we can find a formula by which both sides will benefit from this cooperation," Tykhyi added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled that the Minister of Finance of Ukraine is currently in Washington, and the Prime Minister has also recently been in Washington.

"They had very constructive talks with the American side, and they are working on this agreement," the spokesperson noted.