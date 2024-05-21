In Ukraine, need for humanitarian aid increasing due to war, but its volumes decreasing – UN

Due to the war in Ukraine, about four million people have become internally displaced, and while the need for humanitarian assistance in the country is increasing, its volumes are decreasing, said representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Ukraine Karolina Lindholm Billing, Voice of America reports.

There are far fewer resources available for humanitarian assistance because the humanitarian needs of these events are actually increasing. It is the most vulnerable populations that will suffer from the reduction in funding and support, Billing said.

According to her, the UN humanitarian plan for Ukraine for 2024 amounts to $3.1 billion, including $599 million for the UN Refugee Agency. However, in the first quarter of this year, both the global response plan and the UN appeal were only 15% funded, while funding reached 30% in the same period last year.

As the conflict drags on, becoming what Billing calls an ultramarathon, she added that monetary and humanitarian assistance - in the form of goods and services, assistance with housing, home repairs, psychosocial support - is now less frequent and less predictable.

She highlighted the impact of the Russian offensive in eastern Kharkiv region, which has left countless civilians often without basic necessities such as electricity and water supplies.