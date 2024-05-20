UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Grant Shapps, has announced the transfer of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

“The world cannot wait, Ukraine needs us to step up so they have what they need to push Putin back. That’s exactly what the UK has done today,” Shapps said on X Sunday.

According to him, the military assistance package includes more than 1 million different ammunition, 80 missiles for air defense systems, 20 amphibious vehicles, 20 mine clearance systems, 4,000 units of military equipment, 30 pallets with spare parts and an unspecified number of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.