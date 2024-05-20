Facts

09:43 20.05.2024

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

According to updated data, two civilians were injured as a result of strikes carried out by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the center of Kharkiv, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"The territory of the Central Park of Culture and Recreation. As a result of the shelling, the cinema building, a fence, a restaurant building, and a car were damaged. Two women were injured. The territory of the city cemetery No.2 was also damaged. As a result of the shelling, the glazing of the gas station windows was damaged. There are no casualties," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also said that over the past day, as a result of Iskander-M missile strikes on a recreation center in Cherkasy’s Lozova, six people were killed, 28 more were injured, three people were killed in Kovsharivka as a result of enemy shelling from MLRS, four were injured, and two were killed and five were injured in Novo-Osynove. In addition, as a result of the shelling of Vovchansk, one person was killed and one injured.

As reported, May 20 was declared a day of mourning for the dead in Kharkiv region.

Tags: #shelling #kharkiv_region

