One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

Russian troops struck Zlatopillia with a Geran-2 UAV, reported Kharkiv Regional State Administration Chief Oleh Synehubov.

"At the moment, one person is known to have died. Another seven people were injured, including a 13-year-old child. Doctors are providing assistance promptly. All relevant services are working on the scene," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.