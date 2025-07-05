Interfax-Ukraine
Eleven residents of Kherson region injured due to Russian aggression

As a result of enemy artillery shelling and air strikes in Kherson region last night, 11 people were injured, reported head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Russian military hit social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements of the region, in particular, damaged two high-rise buildings and 26 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a gas station, a garage and private cars," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

