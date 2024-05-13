About 200 more civilians remain in Vovchansk

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

About 200 more people remain in Vovchansk of Chuhuyiv district of Kharkiv region, in total about 2,000 people were evacuated from the city, said head of Chuhuyiv district state administration, Serhiy Lobodenko.

"Now we still have about 200 people in the town of Vovchansk. We have already evacuated about 2,000 people these days. Children were evacuated in advance, it was a forced evacuation from all border settlements of Vovchansk community," he said on the air of the national telethon.

According to Lobodenko, the situation in the town is difficult, but controlled. "The enemy is constantly shelling the entire town, destroying our civilian infrastructure, but our soldiers are holding back the enemy on all approaches to the city," he added.