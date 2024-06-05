Facts

18:21 05.06.2024

In Vovchansk, border guards recapture several positions, capture occupier hiding from Ukrainian defenders for 21 days

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

During the assault in the town of Vovchansk (Kharkiv region), soldiers of the Stalevy Kordon (Steel Border) brigade recaptured four enemy firing positions, destroyed six invaders and captured one, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"The prisoner turned out to be a native of the Tver region of Russia, he is 34 years old and serves as a rifleman. He says that the main motivation to fight in Ukraine is to make money, and that his unit crossed the Ukrainian border on May 10 in Kharkiv region. He was injured by a drone drop on May 12 and was abandoned by the occupiers in one of the buildings in the town of Vovchansk, where he hid for 21 days from Ukrainian defenders," the service said in the statement.

The department said, unlike the Russian military, Ukrainian soldiers treat prisoners in accordance with the norms of International Law.

Tags: #vovchansk

