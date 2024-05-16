Facts

13:26 16.05.2024

Invaders taking civilians of Vovchansk prisoner – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko announced that the Russian occupiers had captured civilians from the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, within which active fighting is currently taking place.

"In the northern part of Vovchansk, where active hostilities are taking place, the Russian military is taking civilians captive. Until today, evacuation in that area also continued - the National Police of Ukraine did not stop evacuating people despite all threats and under fire. As of today, according to recent information, the Russian military, trying to gain a foothold in the city, did not allow local residents to evacuate: people began to be kidnapped and driven into basements," Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, it is known about the first executions of civilians by Russian occupiers in the city.

"In particular, one of the residents of Vovchansk tried to escape on foot and refused to follow the commands of the invaders - the Russians killed him," the minister said.

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region opened criminal proceedings on violations of the rules and customs of war.

According to Klymenko, evacuation groups of the National Police of Ukraine continue to work in Vovchansk, despite intense military clashes, and are trying to ensure further evacuation of people.

Tags: #vovchansk #captured

