Facts

19:10 25.09.2023

Number of casualties in enemy attack on Vovchansk rises to two

1 min read
According to the updated information, two people were injured as a result of Russia's attack on Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, on Monday, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said.

"Two private houses were damaged. A man, 73, and a woman, 60, were injured and hospitalized. Currently, the medical workers are providing those injured with all necessary assistance," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Earlier, it was reported that a 73-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack on Vovchansk.

Tags: #attacks #casualties #vovchansk

