In Kursk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces military personnel captured 26 Russian servicemen in one battle, the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Galician paratroopers continue to replenish the exchange fund, capturing Russian soldiers in Kursk region. Thus, during one of the unsuccessful enemy assaults, paratroopers of the 80th destroyed a significant number of the enemy, and those who miraculously survived decided to surrender, which saved their lives," the forces said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.