16:33 31.07.2025

Southern Defense Forces deny reports about capture of Kamianske

Russian occupiers have not captured Kamianske in Zaporizhia region, the command of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine has said.

"Information about the alleged occupation of the settlement of Kamianske in Vasylivka district of Zaporizhia region by Russian troops is currently not true," the report states.

It is noted that the situation in the direction remains extremely complex and dynamic.

"On the northern and northeastern outskirts of the village there are our positions, where fighters are located. In particular, combat clashes are currently ongoing in several of them. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to heroically hold the defense on this section of the front, inflicting significant losses on the enemy and restraining his advance," the command indicated.

It is emphasized that the trend of hostilities require caution in wording and verification of facts so as not to spread panic and not play into the hands of enemy propaganda.

"We urge everyone to trust only official sources of information," the message summarizes.

After the publication of the statement of the Southern Defense Forces, on the same day the OSINT project DeepState posted a corresponding message regarding the occupation of the settlement of Kamianske in the Zaporizhia region.

"Yesterday, there were corresponding markings on the map, demonstrating the occupation of the settlement by the enemy. The activation of the enemy in this area began back in June and was gaining momentum, where the Russians were constantly successful in advancing. Problems on the site and the overwhelming number of Russian infantry played a major role in these advances. At first, it was possible to take positions on the southeastern outskirts of the settlement, and then develop success in the western part of the village and enter the central part," the DeepState message on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that having occupied the western part of the village, the enemy continued its movement through the settlement of Plavni and has today occupied half of the village, focused attention on strengthening its position in the central and eastern parts. At the same time, there were attempts to run into the northern part of the village, but Ukrainian forces managed to destroy the enemy infantry.

"It was at this moment, when the enemy had not yet managed to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, that spokesman of the command of the Defense Forces of the Southern Command made a very strange statement, saying it had allegedly left the settlement and were fighting the enemy on the outskirts."

"Today we hear a refutation that the enemy was able to completely occupy Kamianske in the Zaporizhia region, and the fight is being waged on the outskirts with fire control of the village. In recent days, we have observed the fixation and defeat not just of the enemy infantry in the northern part of the settlement, but of its entrenched positions. There is also a constant passage of enemy groups in the direction of the village of Stepnohirsk, where on the southern outskirts of the high-rise buildings a mopping-up by forces of the 210th Special Operations Division recently took place," the report states.

"We really hope that now another joint venture is not being set up on the very edge of Kamianske for the sake of statements about the preservation of the settlement and statements about "fighting" there. But, unfortunately, circumstances show the opposite, and we are once again stepping on the same rake. We are monitoring the details of the situation in this area and reacting to all relevant changes," DeepState experts said.

