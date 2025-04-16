Ukraine's MFA on captured Chinese citizens: We maintain contact with Chinese side through diplomatic channels

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1384772352663214

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine presented the temporary charge d'affaires of China with detailed information on the participation of Chinese citizens in the war on the Russian side, after which contact with the Chinese side is maintained through diplomatic channels, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Heorhiy Tykhy said.

"We summoned the temporary charge d'affaires of China in Ukraine to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine literally on the same day when this [the capture of Chinese citizens] became known and presented him with data on the participation of Chinese citizens in Russia's military operations against Ukraine as part of the Russian armed forces," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering questions from Interfax-Ukraine.

The spokesman said the Chinese diplomat was emphasized by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry that "despite China's officially declared position on the Russian war against Ukraine, events have occurred that will question China's sincerity and may seriously harm our bilateral relations."

"We noted that in this context, a direct and frank dialogue with the Chinese side on this situation is necessary to avoid a crisis and build trust between the parties. Since then, we have been maintaining contact with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels. We can also confirm that relevant investigative and operational actions are ongoing regarding these captured Chinese citizens," Tykhy said.

The Foreign Ministry reminded all countries of the world that the participation of their citizens in the Russian army in Ukraine is illegal.

"We call on all governments, all countries to identify the facts when Russia recruits, deceiving your citizens in various ways, for a war against Ukraine, to prevent these schemes, to stop these schemes and not to tolerate such activities," the spokesman said.