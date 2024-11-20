Facts

18:27 20.11.2024

Russians shot captured Ukrainian servicemen in Pokrovsk axis – PGO

1 min read
Russians shot captured Ukrainian servicemen in Pokrovsk axis – PGO

Russian occupiers once again shot captured Ukrainian defenders in the direction of Pokrovsk. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the fact of the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of people.

"According to operational data, on November 10, 2024, during an assault on a fortified military base near the village of Novodmytrivka in Pokrovsk district, the Russian military captured two Ukrainian soldiers. After that, they forced the prisoners to undress and led them through a wooded area at gunpoint, where they shot them," the PGO said in the Telegram channel.

Information about the killing by the occupiers of three more wounded defenders of Ukraine at this position is also being verified.

"Such actions qualify as a serious international crime and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions," the PGO said.

Tags: #shot #captured

MORE ABOUT

18:55 20.11.2024
In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

11:28 15.08.2024
SBU special forces capture 102 Russian servicemen in Kursk region – source

SBU special forces capture 102 Russian servicemen in Kursk region – source

09:51 25.07.2024
Air defense eliminates 25 of 38 enemy kamikaze drones

Air defense eliminates 25 of 38 enemy kamikaze drones

09:56 12.07.2024
Five cruise missiles, 11 UAVs shot down – Air forces

Five cruise missiles, 11 UAVs shot down – Air forces

13:26 16.05.2024
Invaders taking civilians of Vovchansk prisoner – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Invaders taking civilians of Vovchansk prisoner – Ministry of Internal Affairs

09:12 17.08.2023
AFU Air Force shot enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Bakhmut direction

AFU Air Force shot enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Bakhmut direction

14:24 26.04.2023
Russia still holding 131 defenders of Chornobyl exclusion zone captive - Natural Resources minister

Russia still holding 131 defenders of Chornobyl exclusion zone captive - Natural Resources minister

14:35 22.02.2023
Process to release Ukrainian civilians captured by Russia is not frozen – Lubinets

Process to release Ukrainian civilians captured by Russia is not frozen – Lubinets

18:44 16.02.2023
One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

15:02 28.05.2022
Ukrainian military released from captivity reported severe torture, beatings, injection of unknown drugs

Ukrainian military released from captivity reported severe torture, beatings, injection of unknown drugs

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

USA announces additional $275 mln aid for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

LATEST

Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

Sybiha at meeting with Grossi: Increased presence of IAEA missions at our nuclear facilities is necessary response to Russia’s nuclear threats

Netherlands completes delivery of F-16 batch to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots, technicians

Ukrainian, Estonian Defense Ministries sign memo of understanding

Suspension of US Embassy in Kyiv does not require evacuation of its employees – State Department

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

Umerov: 12 European countries, Ukraine unit in new format of defense cooperation

Three Slovenian clinics to enter into medical partnership with Ukrainian hospitals

Ukraine launches British Storm Shadow missiles at Russia for first time

AD
AD
AD
AD