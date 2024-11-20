Russians shot captured Ukrainian servicemen in Pokrovsk axis – PGO

Russian occupiers once again shot captured Ukrainian defenders in the direction of Pokrovsk. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the fact of the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of people.

"According to operational data, on November 10, 2024, during an assault on a fortified military base near the village of Novodmytrivka in Pokrovsk district, the Russian military captured two Ukrainian soldiers. After that, they forced the prisoners to undress and led them through a wooded area at gunpoint, where they shot them," the PGO said in the Telegram channel.

Information about the killing by the occupiers of three more wounded defenders of Ukraine at this position is also being verified.

"Such actions qualify as a serious international crime and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions," the PGO said.