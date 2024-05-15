Zelenskyy: Today our defense forces managed to partially stabilize situation in border districts of Kharkiv region

The units of the Ukrainian defense and security forces in the Kharkiv axis managed to partially stabilize the situation in the districts bordering Russia today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an evening video message on Wednesday.

"Today, during the day – reports from our military, the Defense Ministry. Constant attention to the front, to all areas of hostilities. Kharkiv region – the border areas, the town of Vovchansk – our defense operations continue. As of day, our defense and security forces of Ukraine – all the units involved – managed to partially stabilize the situation," he said.

According to the head of state, Ukrainian artillery, drones and infantry are quite accurately destroying the invaders in the north of Kharkiv region.

"I am grateful to each and everyone who is in the positions right now," he said.

Also, Zelenskyy noted that attention was paid to all other axes of the front, in particular, the Pokrovske axis in Donetsk region.

"We clearly see how the occupier is trying to pull back our forces and make our combat work less focused. We are responding to this exactly as needed – in every axis we must have something to respond to the enemy," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, it is the full implementation of combat missions by Ukrainian soldiers under the existing conditions that should thwart Russian offensive plans.