Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:31 08.08.2025

Enemy strikes on Kupyansk injure 4

1 min read
Enemy strikes on Kupyansk injure 4

Russian invaders have repeatedly shelled Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) on Friday, there are casualties among civilians.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

At about 8:30 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was injured as a result of a drone strike on the city of Kupyansk, and she was hospitalized.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., two 69-year-old men and a 66-year-old woman were injured as a result of an first-person view (FPV) drone attack.

Another man (63 years old) was injured as a result of the morning enemy shelling, according to preliminary data, with rockets.

Tags: #strikes #kharkiv_region #injured

MORE ABOUT

20:33 06.08.2025
Three civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

Three civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

10:00 06.08.2025
Nine hospitalized, including children, after Zaporizhia recreation center bombing

Nine hospitalized, including children, after Zaporizhia recreation center bombing

09:19 06.08.2025
Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

21:13 05.08.2025
Russia may consider halting airstrikes on Ukraine in exchange for lifting secondary sanctions

Russia may consider halting airstrikes on Ukraine in exchange for lifting secondary sanctions

13:52 05.08.2025
Two people killed after night of shelling – regional administration

Two people killed after night of shelling – regional administration

12:26 05.08.2025
Death toll from enemy shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Kharkiv region on July 29 grows to seven

Death toll from enemy shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Kharkiv region on July 29 grows to seven

10:41 05.08.2025
Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost 50 UAVs at night – Zelenskyy

Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost 50 UAVs at night – Zelenskyy

09:15 05.08.2025
Ten people, incl two children, injured in Lozova as result of Russian attack, one person dies –Emergency Service

Ten people, incl two children, injured in Lozova as result of Russian attack, one person dies –Emergency Service

09:05 05.08.2025
Three killed by enemy strikes in Kharkiv’s Chuhuyiv district - prosecutor's office

Three killed by enemy strikes in Kharkiv’s Chuhuyiv district - prosecutor's office

18:41 04.08.2025
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

HOT NEWS

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

SBU provides NABU director with evidence supporting suspicions against two employees

Intl Arbitration Tribunal dismisses Kolomoisky-linked $700 mln lawsuit against Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

Air Defense destroy 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

LATEST

Mykolaiv region allows truck movement during curfew due to heat wave

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

Russian invaders attack child with UAV in Kherson – Kherson official

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

SBU charges Russian admiral Pinchuk in absentia over seizure of Ukrainian ship Sapphire

SBI exposes UAH 900,000 fraud scheme in Kyiv military unit

Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

AD
AD