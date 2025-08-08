Enemy strikes on Kupyansk injure 4

Russian invaders have repeatedly shelled Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) on Friday, there are casualties among civilians.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

At about 8:30 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was injured as a result of a drone strike on the city of Kupyansk, and she was hospitalized.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., two 69-year-old men and a 66-year-old woman were injured as a result of an first-person view (FPV) drone attack.

Another man (63 years old) was injured as a result of the morning enemy shelling, according to preliminary data, with rockets.