Three civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

Three people were injured in enemy attacks in Kharkiv region on Wednesday.

In particular, law enforcement officers recorded the consequences of the shelling of Kupyansk and Borova (Kharkiv region), which the Russian Armed Forces carried out on Wednesday.

"Pretrial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reports.

At approximately 10:30, the Russian armed forces shelled Kupyansk. Two men (45 and 55 years old) were injured.

In the afternoon, an enemy attack drone, according to preliminary data, Molniya, attacked Borova. An 86-year-old woman was injured. A house and a car were damaged.