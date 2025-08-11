Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:52 11.08.2025

Svyrydenko visits Khartia brigade HQ, discusses unit’s needs

1 min read
Svyrydenko visits Khartia brigade HQ, discusses unit’s needs
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

During her trip to Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko visited the headquarters of the 13th operational brigade of the National Guard Charter (Khartia) and discussed the challenges and needs of the unit with the command.

"I couldn't be in Kharkiv region and not visit the headquarters of the Charter. I met with the corps commander Ihor Obolensky, the chief of staff Maksym Holubok and the brigade commander Daniel Kitone. I heard first-hand about the ‘Charter Method’, the challenges and needs of the unit. This will help make the government's decision as effective as possible," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram on Monday.

The Prime Minister thanked the brigade fighters for their service and defense of the city and the region.

"Thank you, Charter, for your service, for holding the line and defending the city and the region. Kharkiv is reinforced concrete thanks to you," Svyrydenko noted.

Tags: #khartia #kharkiv_region #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

18:28 08.08.2025
EU Council approves granting Ukraine EUR3.056 bln under Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko

EU Council approves granting Ukraine EUR3.056 bln under Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko

15:31 08.08.2025
Enemy strikes on Kupyansk injure 4

Enemy strikes on Kupyansk injure 4

20:33 06.08.2025
Three civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

Three civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

13:36 06.08.2025
Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

12:40 06.08.2025
Monthly payments raised for job injury victims – PM Svyrydenko

Monthly payments raised for job injury victims – PM Svyrydenko

11:11 06.08.2025
Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

20:47 05.08.2025
Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

13:52 05.08.2025
Two people killed after night of shelling – regional administration

Two people killed after night of shelling – regional administration

12:26 05.08.2025
Death toll from enemy shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Kharkiv region on July 29 grows to seven

Death toll from enemy shelling of Novo-Platonivka in Kharkiv region on July 29 grows to seven

10:41 05.08.2025
Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost 50 UAVs at night – Zelenskyy

Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost 50 UAVs at night – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

EU leaders issue ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

Trump: We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine

Trump says he's concerned about Ukraine's need for constitutional approval for territory swap

No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

LATEST

EU leaders issue ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

Trump: We're going to try and get some of that territory back for Ukraine

Trump announces his intention to organize meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

Trump says he's concerned about Ukraine's need for constitutional approval for territory swap

Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine

No sign Russia preparing to end war, on contrary, they regrouping forces to launch new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We’ll continue communication with partners at all levels - communication with USA

Operational evacuation of wounded at front becomes more complicated, use of GRCs for this should be scaled up – Syrsky

Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

Defense Ministry launches direct purchases of pickups, ATVs for needs of AFU’s combat units

AD
AD