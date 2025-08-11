Svyrydenko visits Khartia brigade HQ, discusses unit’s needs

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

During her trip to Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko visited the headquarters of the 13th operational brigade of the National Guard Charter (Khartia) and discussed the challenges and needs of the unit with the command.

"I couldn't be in Kharkiv region and not visit the headquarters of the Charter. I met with the corps commander Ihor Obolensky, the chief of staff Maksym Holubok and the brigade commander Daniel Kitone. I heard first-hand about the ‘Charter Method’, the challenges and needs of the unit. This will help make the government's decision as effective as possible," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram on Monday.

The Prime Minister thanked the brigade fighters for their service and defense of the city and the region.

"Thank you, Charter, for your service, for holding the line and defending the city and the region. Kharkiv is reinforced concrete thanks to you," Svyrydenko noted.