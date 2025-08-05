Two people killed after night of shelling – regional administration

Head of Kharkiv Regional Administration, Oleh Synehubov, and chairman of Lozova city territorial community, Serhiy Zelensky, reported two dead and ten injured as a result of enemy shelling of the town of Lozova in Kharkiv region on the night of Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, two people died. Ten people were injured, including two children. Everyone received qualified medical care. Railway infrastructure facilities were damaged, including the station, depot, as well as residential buildings, and an energy facility," Synehubov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, this was the most massive attack on the town since the beginning of the war, during which the Russian army used, preliminarily, 34 attack drones.

"Relevant headquarters have been created at the scene of the incident, we are working together with the city authorities and Ukrzaliznytsia. The priority is to clear the rubble and check for victims under the rubble. Upon completion of the first operational work, it is planned to resume train service," Synehubov wrote.

Zelenskyy specified that the town was subjected to massive shelling from 02:45 to 04:40 in the morning, and the occupiers sent the last drones when emergency services were already working at the landing sites.

"Unfortunately, there were casualties. A 55-year-old mechanic on duty at one of the railway units died, and another woman's heart failed - sincere condolences to her family and friends," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the community, ten people suffered varying degrees of injury and an acute stress reaction, including a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

"The railway infrastructure was damaged. Windows in neighboring houses and a kindergarten were knocked out," Zelenskyy wrote.

Earlier, Synehubov reported the death of only a 55-year-old man.