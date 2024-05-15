Five people injured in Kherson after air strike by Russia – preliminary info

According to preliminary information, five people were injured as a result of an air strike on the center of Kherson, houses and cars were damaged, and a fire broke out, said Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration.

"At about 14.30, enemy aircraft struck Kherson. Houses and cars were damaged in the central district, and at least one fire broke out. There are wounded. According to preliminary estimates, five people were wounded. One injured person has been hospitalized," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The information is being clarified," Mrochko added.