Facts

20:42 14.05.2024

We need noticeable acceleration of supply – Zelenskyy on supply of foreign military aid

1 min read
We need noticeable acceleration of supply – Zelenskyy on supply of foreign military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it necessary to accelerate the supply of the Ukrainian army.

"I have had a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken today. The conversation was primarily about our defense and, in particular, about the supply of American defense support. We need a noticeable acceleration of supply. Now in NATO, a lot of time passes between the announcement of packages and the actual appearance of weapons on the front line," he said in a video message on Tuesday.

"It is important to make the implementation of solutions and logistics more expeditious. We discussed separately the air defense systems that we need, in particular for Kharkiv, for Kharkiv region. If we had already received two Patriots for this particular region, it would have given us a different situation in the war as a whole," the President said.

"It is critically necessary to increase the potential of our air defense, our aviation, including expanding the coalition of fighters, accelerating training and supplies to provide protection from Russian terror. We know what real opportunities our partners have. Clear political decisions are needed," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #army #provision

MORE ABOUT

20:39 14.05.2024
Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

11:55 14.05.2024
Zelenskyy: We remember and honor courage, humanity of Ukrainians - Righteous Among the Nations

Zelenskyy: We remember and honor courage, humanity of Ukrainians - Righteous Among the Nations

20:48 13.05.2024
Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

09:17 13.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Task number one is to thwart Russian offensive plans

Zelenskyy: Task number one is to thwart Russian offensive plans

09:12 10.05.2024
Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Peace Summit with head of European Commission

Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Peace Summit with head of European Commission

21:04 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy welcomes agreement between communities of Ukraine, foreign countries

Zelenskyy welcomes agreement between communities of Ukraine, foreign countries

16:01 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Putin is in information aquarium, not going to stop

Zelenskyy: Putin is in information aquarium, not going to stop

13:42 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy calls for increasing cooperation between communities of Ukraine, Europe

Zelenskyy calls for increasing cooperation between communities of Ukraine, Europe

09:19 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with PM of Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with PM of Saudi Arabia

12:29 07.05.2024
Zelenskyy invites Greek companies to participate in restoration of civilian infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes in Odesa region

Zelenskyy invites Greek companies to participate in restoration of civilian infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes in Odesa region

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation at front still tough, Russian army intensifies operations in Kramatorsk axis, continues pressure on Pokrovske axis

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 20 people, incl three children

Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

Budanov on situation on border in Kharkiv region: Rapid trend towards stabilization of situation

Invader shoots resident of Vovchansk hromada at point–blank range, another person disappears - prosecutor's office

LATEST

Blinken: Mobilization to allow Ukraine harden new defense, give rest to defenders who have been holding line for more than two years

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUNDS OF EXPLOSIONS IN KHARKIV

Situation at front still tough, Russian army intensifies operations in Kramatorsk axis, continues pressure on Pokrovske axis

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 20 people, incl three children

Russian forces prioritizing creation of ‘buffer zone’ over deeper penetration

DOT announces purchases of food for AFU for second half of year

Two thirds of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Poland Czech Republic satisfied with their living conditions, half can return home

Ukraine, Luxembourg launch negotiations on security agreement

Next stage of Ukraine-EU environmental talk process to begin in Brussels in one week

Kyiv hands over 50 FVP drones for 42nd separate mechanized brigade

AD
AD
AD
AD