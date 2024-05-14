We need noticeable acceleration of supply – Zelenskyy on supply of foreign military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it necessary to accelerate the supply of the Ukrainian army.

"I have had a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken today. The conversation was primarily about our defense and, in particular, about the supply of American defense support. We need a noticeable acceleration of supply. Now in NATO, a lot of time passes between the announcement of packages and the actual appearance of weapons on the front line," he said in a video message on Tuesday.

"It is important to make the implementation of solutions and logistics more expeditious. We discussed separately the air defense systems that we need, in particular for Kharkiv, for Kharkiv region. If we had already received two Patriots for this particular region, it would have given us a different situation in the war as a whole," the President said.

"It is critically necessary to increase the potential of our air defense, our aviation, including expanding the coalition of fighters, accelerating training and supplies to provide protection from Russian terror. We know what real opportunities our partners have. Clear political decisions are needed," Zelenskyy said.