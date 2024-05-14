Facts

20:10 14.05.2024

Ukraine, Luxembourg launch negotiations on security agreement

2 min read
Ukraine and Luxembourg have begun bilateral negotiations on concluding an agreement on cooperation in the field of security and long-term support, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state has reported.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden agreed to start working on the document during a telephone conversation a day earlier. According to the Presidential decree, the Ukrainian negotiating delegation is headed by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Today's round of talks was led by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva,” the press service of the President’s Office reported on Tuesday.

“We are grateful to Luxembourg for its consistent support and leadership, especially on such issues as co-chairing the IT coalition, military assistance, and support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO. I am convinced that all of this will be reflected in our security agreement,” the presidential press service quoted Zhovkva as saying.

It is reported that the parties thoroughly elaborated the text of the draft agreement, discussed the content of specific provisions, and approved the next steps. “They noted significant progress towards signing the document based on the results of the first round,” the message reads.

Tags: #luxembourg #security #agreement

