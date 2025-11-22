Ukrainian official: U.S.–Ukraine consultations on parameters of future peace deal to begin in Switzerland in coming days

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua/

Consultations between senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials on potential parameters for a future peace agreement will begin in Switzerland in the coming days, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said.

"In the coming days, we are launching consultations in Switzerland between senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials regarding possible parameters of a future peace agreement. Ukraine approaches this process with a clear understanding of its interests. This is another stage in the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at coordinating a shared vision for further steps," he wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Umerov noted, "We appreciate the United States participation and readiness for a substantive discussion. Ukraine will continue to act responsibly, professionally, and consistently, as required by our national security."