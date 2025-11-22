Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:15 22.11.2025

Ukrainian official: U.S.–Ukraine consultations on parameters of future peace deal to begin in Switzerland in coming days

1 min read
Ukrainian official: U.S.–Ukraine consultations on parameters of future peace deal to begin in Switzerland in coming days
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua/

Consultations between senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials on potential parameters for a future peace agreement will begin in Switzerland in the coming days, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said.

"In the coming days, we are launching consultations in Switzerland between senior Ukrainian and U.S. officials regarding possible parameters of a future peace agreement. Ukraine approaches this process with a clear understanding of its interests. This is another stage in the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at coordinating a shared vision for further steps," he wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Umerov noted, "We appreciate the United States participation and readiness for a substantive discussion. Ukraine will continue to act responsibly, professionally, and consistently, as required by our national security."

Tags: #umerov #switzerland #agreement

MORE ABOUT

13:00 21.11.2025
Ukraine is carefully studying every proposal from partners - Umerov after meeting with the American delegation

Ukraine is carefully studying every proposal from partners - Umerov after meeting with the American delegation

09:53 21.11.2025
Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

16:56 20.11.2025
Umerov returns from business trip to Ukraine - press secretary

Umerov returns from business trip to Ukraine - press secretary

17:55 17.11.2025
President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

11:14 17.11.2025
Gas deliveries will start in Jan – Zelenskyy on agreements with Greece

Gas deliveries will start in Jan – Zelenskyy on agreements with Greece

19:16 14.11.2025
Ministry of Veterans Affairs proposes Switzerland to create multilateral donor fund to back veteran community

Ministry of Veterans Affairs proposes Switzerland to create multilateral donor fund to back veteran community

19:00 12.11.2025
Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

20:22 11.11.2025
Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

16:46 11.11.2025
Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

20:42 07.11.2025
Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

HOT NEWS

Crimes against people, humanity cannot be rewarded or forgiven – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian reps know how to protect national interests, prevent 'third invasion' by Russia – Zelenskyy

European leaders say additional work needed on 28-point draft peace plan

Zelenskyy instructs PM to conduct audit of defense sector, ARMA, State Property Fund

Political games must stop, parliament of warring country must work together – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukraine brings home 31 civilians from Belarus – Coordination HQ

Crimes against people, humanity cannot be rewarded or forgiven – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian reps know how to protect national interests, prevent 'third invasion' by Russia – Zelenskyy

Enemy seizes Ukrainian villages of Otradne, Boholivka in Kharkiv region on Russian border – DeepState

Romania scrambles F-16 jets in response to russian strikes near southern Odesa region

European leaders say additional work needed on 28-point draft peace plan

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service: rare Soviet-Era Ovod air defense command post destroyed in Donetsk region

Ukrainian, Croatian Foreign Ministers discuss frontline situation, peace process, importance of European unity

Ukrainian FP7 tactical ballistic missile to enter service by end of 2025 – Fire Point's chief designer

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Poland need to be involved in peace efforts in Ukraine

AD
AD