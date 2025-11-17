Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:14 17.11.2025

Gas deliveries will start in Jan – Zelenskyy on agreements with Greece

1 min read
The agreement with Greece on gas supplies to Ukraine is part of a broader energy package prepared for the winter, and deliveries will start in January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Deliveries will begin already in January, and it is important that our initial agreements will be implemented in the first quarter. In addition to the agreement on prompt supply, there are also long-term agreements," Zelenskyy said at the press conference in Athens on Sunday.

The president noted that he discussed this today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He also thanked the United States for enabling Ukraine to receive not only gas via Greece, but also energy from the United States.

