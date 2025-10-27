Management team of Gulliver multifunctional complex to soon conclude agreement on electricity import

An agreement on the supply of imported electricity for the Gulliver shopping and office complex is planned to be concluded in the near future, the press service of Oschadbank reported.

"A contract has been concluded with a Ukrainian supplier to provide electricity. We also plan to conclude an agreement on the supply of imported electricity in the near future to ensure the complex's full functionality," Oschadbank responded to Interfax-Ukraine's request regarding the electricity supply situation.

Additionally, Oschadbank noted that the Gulliver management team is fully formed and is currently being expanded with new hires.

The team includes specialists of various profiles necessary for the effective and uninterrupted management of the facility. The team is already working on the premises of the complex.

"At the same time, the former owners continue to hinder the management team's activities. The bank will take all necessary legal measures to bring those who impede the proper management and functioning of the complex to justice," Oschadbank emphasized.

On October 17, 2025, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv canceled the seizure of the Gulliver shopping and office complex, which had been imposed as part of a tax evasion criminal case. Subsequently, the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) terminated the competition to find a manager.

In July 2025, a consortium consisting of state-owned banks Oschadbank (80%) and Ukreximbank (20%) acquired ownership of the Gulliver shopping and office complex to recover debts owed by its beneficiary. The recovery procedure was initiated due to Three O LLC – the debtor and former owner of the Gulliver complex – failing to fulfill its obligations under the loan agreement.