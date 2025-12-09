Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:16 09.12.2025

Ukraine reaches agreement on restructuring GDP warrants with their holders

2 min read
Ukraine reaches agreement on restructuring GDP warrants with their holders
Photo: https://www.golos.com.ua

On December 1, Ukraine proposed to the holders of GDP warrants, totaling $2.59 billion, to exchange them at a ratio of 1.34 for new amortized Ukrainian Eurobonds (rfkce C) with a maturity date between 2030 and 2032. Ukraine also offered a cash reward of up to 7% for the exchange. In the following days, the special committee of the GDP warrant holders agreed to the proposal, on the condition that they would recover their losses.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's stock exchange announced that Ukraine and the members of the Special Committee had reached an agreement on the terms of the offer and the terms of the new securities. The Special Committee confirmed its support for the amended and restated offer.

According to the statement, these changes were also discussed with GDP warrant holders outside the Special Committee.

The updated proposal states that the new securities will benefit from the "Loss Recovery Amount" provision, which provides for the immediate payment of bonds at the stated recovery amount when certain conditions are met.

These conditions include nonpayment of principal or interest on eurobond C, a moratorium on it, and its inclusion in the restructuring of other eurobonds.

At the same time, to maintain constructive, long-term relations with holders of Class A and B eurobonds issued on August 30, 2024, during the Eurobond restructuring, Ukraine will conduct a survey regarding this condition.

In connection with these changes, Ukraine extended the early exchange offer period, during which holders of GDP warrants will receive the largest cash consideration, from December 12 to December 15. Other conditions remain unchanged.

Tags: #gdp #warrants #agreement

MORE ABOUT

20:43 01.12.2025
Ukraine announces exchange of $2.6 bln GDP-warrants for 2032 eurobonds with coefficient of 1.34

Ukraine announces exchange of $2.6 bln GDP-warrants for 2032 eurobonds with coefficient of 1.34

14:15 22.11.2025
Ukrainian official: U.S.–Ukraine consultations on parameters of future peace deal to begin in Switzerland in coming days

Ukrainian official: U.S.–Ukraine consultations on parameters of future peace deal to begin in Switzerland in coming days

09:30 18.11.2025
European Commission worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 1.6% in 2025, to 1.5% in 2026

European Commission worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 1.6% in 2025, to 1.5% in 2026

11:14 17.11.2025
Gas deliveries will start in Jan – Zelenskyy on agreements with Greece

Gas deliveries will start in Jan – Zelenskyy on agreements with Greece

19:52 07.11.2025
Ukraine, Norway extend transport agreement until end of 2027

Ukraine, Norway extend transport agreement until end of 2027

20:03 06.11.2025
Ukraine, GDP-Warrant Holder Committee halt talks following deadlock in restructuring discussions

Ukraine, GDP-Warrant Holder Committee halt talks following deadlock in restructuring discussions

16:41 27.10.2025
Management team of Gulliver multifunctional complex to soon conclude agreement on electricity import

Management team of Gulliver multifunctional complex to soon conclude agreement on electricity import

15:46 23.10.2025
National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

National Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.1% to 1.9%, in 2026 from 2.3% to 2%

20:15 22.10.2025
Ukraine officially joins CCRA

Ukraine officially joins CCRA

19:21 21.10.2025
Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

HOT NEWS

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

Cabinet cancels 72-hour check for conscription deferrals – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

IMF urges adherence to law in handling of Russian assets to protect intl monetary system

Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

Dairy producers urge milk suppliers to conclude long-term contracts

PrivatBank provides Naftogaz with another UAH 5 bln loan for gas imports

Ukraine's state budget–2026 allocates UAH 16.1 bln for culture

Investments in launch of Bessarabka. Food Market amount to almost $3.5 mln

Escalation of Black Sea conflict may harm export of ammonia, grain from Ukraine

IFC intends to invest in capital of Ukrainian insurance companies for first time – NBU governor

Cabinet cancels 72-hour check for conscription deferrals – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

Ukraine's State Agency revises claims about UAH 6.6 bln road through Bukovel

G7, EU countries considering complete ban on oil transportation from Russia instead of price cap – media

AD
AD