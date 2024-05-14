Facts

18:42 14.05.2024

Defense minister tells reps of British Labour Party about AFU needs

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umarov met with a group of MPs from the British Labour Party - Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey and Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lamm – and told them about the needs of the Ukrainian army.

“Thanked for the unwavering bipartisan support of our country. Informed about the situation on the battlefield, particularly in the most critical zones. Our primary needs remain unchanged: air defense systems and missiles, ammunition, and long-range artillery,” Umerov said on Facebook Tuesday.

He thanked the allies "who support and are ready to continue to support us with a united front."

