Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the next package of military assistance in the amount of $400 million and the confiscation of Russian assets.

“I stressed the need to strengthen air defence. We also focused on implementing reforms in Ukraine, attracting investment and confiscating russian assets. I thanked the US for their strong support,” Shmyhal said on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, during the meeting it was noted that a number of private companies from the United States are interested in investing in Ukraine, and therefore, the parties discussed creating opportunities for private sector investment.