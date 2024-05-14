Facts

18:28 14.05.2024

Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

1 min read
Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the next package of military assistance in the amount of $400 million and the confiscation of Russian assets.

“I stressed the need to strengthen air defence. We also focused on implementing reforms in Ukraine, attracting investment and confiscating russian assets. I thanked the US for their strong support,” Shmyhal said on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, during the meeting it was noted that a number of private companies from the United States are interested in investing in Ukraine, and therefore, the parties discussed creating opportunities for private sector investment.

Tags: #shmyhal #blinken

MORE ABOUT

21:17 14.05.2024
Blinken: Mobilization to allow Ukraine harden new defense, give rest to defenders who have been holding line for more than two years

Blinken: Mobilization to allow Ukraine harden new defense, give rest to defenders who have been holding line for more than two years

13:16 14.05.2024
EU finally approves Ukraine Plan for implementation of Ukraine Facility – Shmyhal

EU finally approves Ukraine Plan for implementation of Ukraine Facility – Shmyhal

11:03 14.05.2024
U.S. military aid to soon arrive in Ukraine – Blinken

U.S. military aid to soon arrive in Ukraine – Blinken

09:08 14.05.2024
Blinken confirms his visit to Kyiv

Blinken confirms his visit to Kyiv

17:17 10.05.2024
Shmyhal: there can be no prohibitions on parliamentary diplomacy, they don’t exist

Shmyhal: there can be no prohibitions on parliamentary diplomacy, they don’t exist

16:08 10.05.2024
Shmyhal: Situation in energy system one of most difficult now, I call once again for energy saving

Shmyhal: Situation in energy system one of most difficult now, I call once again for energy saving

20:57 09.05.2024
Shmyhal, Schulze discuss implementation of joint projects, preparations for Recovery Conference

Shmyhal, Schulze discuss implementation of joint projects, preparations for Recovery Conference

18:56 08.05.2024
Shmyhal orders to approve restoration schedules for energy facilities, reinforce their defense before next heating season

Shmyhal orders to approve restoration schedules for energy facilities, reinforce their defense before next heating season

16:33 07.05.2024
Shmyhal: Ukraine reaches export volumes in April comparable to pre-war months

Shmyhal: Ukraine reaches export volumes in April comparable to pre-war months

16:16 03.05.2024
Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation at front still tough, Russian army intensifies operations in Kramatorsk axis, continues pressure on Pokrovske axis

We need noticeable acceleration of supply – Zelenskyy on supply of foreign military aid

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 20 people, incl three children

Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

Budanov on situation on border in Kharkiv region: Rapid trend towards stabilization of situation

LATEST

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUNDS OF EXPLOSIONS IN KHARKIV

Situation at front still tough, Russian army intensifies operations in Kramatorsk axis, continues pressure on Pokrovske axis

We need noticeable acceleration of supply – Zelenskyy on supply of foreign military aid

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 20 people, incl three children

Situation in Kharkiv region controlled

Russian forces prioritizing creation of ‘buffer zone’ over deeper penetration

DOT announces purchases of food for AFU for second half of year

Two thirds of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Poland Czech Republic satisfied with their living conditions, half can return home

Ukraine, Luxembourg launch negotiations on security agreement

Next stage of Ukraine-EU environmental talk process to begin in Brussels in one week

AD
AD
AD
AD