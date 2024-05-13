Number of casualties caused by attack on Korotychi farm rises to four people

According to the latest updates, one person was killed and four people were wounded as a result of an enemy missile strike against a farm in Korotychi, Kharkiv region.

"A man, 38, was killed. Another four men, 29, 30, 39, and 73, were wounded and hospitalized. All of the victims are employees of the enterprise. The type of the missile is yet to be identified," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

A pre-trial investigation was launched on the violations of law and customs of war in combination with murder under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, the missile hit a production and storage building. It was partially destroyed and a fire broke out on the area of 100 square meters. In addition, grass burned on the area of 300 square meters.

Two units of equipment and 14 rescuers were involved in the operations to clean up the aftermath of the attack.