Facts

17:56 13.05.2024

Three civilians wounded as enemy army shells Snovsk community by cluster munitions – Chernihiv regional administration

1 min read

Three civilians were wounded, houses, cars and civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of a massive strike by cluster munitions inflicted by the enemy forces on the Snovsk community, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has said.

"Today, at around 11:00, the enemy inflicted a massive strike against the Snovsk community using cluster munitions. Reportedly, three civilians were injured," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Also, houses, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged, the official said.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #attack

