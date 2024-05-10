Facts

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

 Parades in honor of Victory Day were canceled in 24 cities of Russia, primarily in the regions bordering Ukraine due to the low level of security, and the aggressor country was unable to use parades to demonstrate military power due to its significant losses in Ukraine, according to British intelligence.

"Although the fly-past was reinstated, with nine SU-30SM and MiG-29 aircraft, as well as six SU-25 attack aircraft, the Moscow parade was reduced in scale with less modern military equipment on display when compared to pre-war parades," according to the summary on the X social network of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday.

Intelligence officials said 30 units took part in the parade, with more than two-thirds drawn from military academies, youth and veterans groups, and internal security and emergency services groups also present.

A total of 9,000 cadets, veterans and military personnel took part in the Moscow parade, up from 8,000 in 2023 but down from 11,000 in 2021 before the war in Ukraine.

"Whilst there were 61 military vehicles on display, there was an absence of heavy armored vehicles or tracked vehicles. The lone ceremonial second world war era T-34 tank which traditionally starts the parade, was the sole Main Battle Tank present. This contrasts with the 2020 Moscow parade, which included 20 Main Battle Tanks," British intelligence said.

"With the significant losses in Russian personnel and equipment as a result of the Ukraine war there was no opportunity for Russia to use the parades to demonstrate military strength," the intelligence said.

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine rising by 17 percent in April than in March, triple in Chasiv Yar – British intelligence

There can be no neutrality in fact that someone is invader, and someone is victim – Zelenskyy

Lubinets hands over to IFRC documents indicating number of violations in Russian Red Cross activities

Klitschko: Ukraine's President responsible for governing county, its protection, defense; must perform these functions until end of war

Ukraine's Intelligence: Russian can produce 30-40 units of Kalibr, up to 10 of Oniks, same number of Zircon, up to three of X-69 missiles per month

In 2023, some 85 cases of war-related sexual violence recorded in Ukraine – UN report

Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

AFU eliminates 920 occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Yermak urges maximum solidarity to most war-affected Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia regions

