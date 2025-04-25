Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

More than 2,546 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: as of the morning of April 25, 2025, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 622 children have died and more than 1,924 have been injured of varying severity.

The greatest number of children were injured in the following regions: Donetsk - 640, Kharkiv - 490, Kherson - 208, Dnipropetrovsk - 235, Kyiv - 136, Zaporizhia - 177, Mykolaiv - 118, and Sumy - 134, the Prosecutor General's Office reports in the Telegram channel.

On April 24, as a result of shelling of the city of Kyiv, a 17-year-old boy was killed, 10 more children were injured: five boys aged 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 and five girls aged 14, 15 and 17.

On the same day, a 14-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling of the village of Bezliudovka, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region.

On April 23, a 12-year-old girl was killed as a result of shelling of the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; a 16-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region; two girls aged 1 and 3 were injured as a result of a drone attack on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

On April 22, seven children were injured as a result of shelling of the city of Zaporizhia: five boys aged 3, 4, 13, 16 and two girls aged 14 and 17; as a result of shelling of the city of A 6-year-old girl was injured in Kherson; a 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of shelling in Kharkiv.