Seven people injured, one killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson region – Prokudin

Russian troops shelled Kherson region on Monday, leaving seven people injured and one dead, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Due to Russian aggression, one person died, another seven were injured," his Telegram channel says.

Prokudin noted that over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Berehove, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Burhunka, Veletenske, Vesele, Vysuntsi, Havrylivka, Zelenivka, Zymovnyk, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kazatske, Kamyshany, Mykolske, Molodizhne, Monastyrske, Novo-Kayiry, Novo-Raysk, Novo-Tiahinka, Oleksandrivka, Odradokamyanka, Osokorivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Stanyslav, Sofiyivka, Tavrycheske, Tomaryne, Tokarivka, Shyroka Balka, Shliakhove, Chervonyi Mayak and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

The enemy also launched a missile strike on Beryslav region.

According to him, the Russian military struck critical infrastructure; residential areas of populated areas of the region, in particular, they damaged three multi-story buildings and eight private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline and an outbuilding.