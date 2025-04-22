Intensity of fighting on front returns to pre-Easter levels

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Some 165 combat clashes were recorded on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war over the past 24 hours, on April 21, the first day after Easter, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 8:00 on Tuesday.

On Friday, April 18, 162 armed clashes were recorded, on Saturday 127, on Sunday Easter - 96.

The most difficult situation remains in Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region, where there were 61 armed clashes on Monday (54 on Friday, 39 on Saturday and Sunday).

In addition, on Monday the occupiers carried out 5,832 attacks on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems. On Friday, 6,237 attacks were recorded, on Saturday - 5,912, on Sunday - 1,882.

For their part, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts and six artillery systems of the enemy over the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the Defense Forces hit eight areas where the occupiers and their equipment were concentrated, on Saturday - 15, on Sunday - only one.