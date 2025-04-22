National Guardsmen capture group of Russians in Kupyansk direction

In Kupyansk direction, fighters of the 15th operational brigade of the National Guard Kara-Dag captured an enemy infantry group, reported commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko.

"In Kupyansk direction, fighters of the 2nd operational battalion of the 15th brigade of the NGU Kara-Dag captured an enemy infantry group that was trying to gain a foothold in the unit's area of ​​responsibility," the Telegram says.

As the commander explained, the unmanned systems units detected the enemy group in advance and created conditions for further actions by the infantry.

"The occupiers decided not to tempt fate and made the right decision to surrender and stay alive," he added.