Rubio: We show Ukraine, Russia finish line to end war

Russia's war against Ukraine may be coming to an end, as there is a real chance for peace if both sides agree on concrete steps, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

He told reporters at the White House that both sides just have to agree on it. He said they had shown them the way forward, had discussed the ideas, and had shown them the finish line.

Rubio noted that the Russian attacks on Kyiv at night should remind everyone why their war must end.

The US Secretary of State stressed that they could see the finish line, but both parties had to reach it. He added that they would do everything they could to help them get there, but ultimately, the decision had to be theirs.

At the same time, according to Rubio, the US was putting a lot of pressure on both countries.