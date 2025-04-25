Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:36 25.04.2025

Rubio: We show Ukraine, Russia finish line to end war

1 min read
Rubio: We show Ukraine, Russia finish line to end war

Russia's war against Ukraine may be coming to an end, as there is a real chance for peace if both sides agree on concrete steps, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

He told reporters at the White House that both sides just have to agree on it. He said they had shown them the way forward, had discussed the ideas, and had shown them the finish line.

Rubio noted that the Russian attacks on Kyiv at night should remind everyone why their war must end.

The US Secretary of State stressed that they could see the finish line, but both parties had to reach it. He added that they would do everything they could to help them get there, but ultimately, the decision had to be theirs.

At the same time, according to Rubio, the US was putting a lot of pressure on both countries.

Tags: #war #rubio

MORE ABOUT

13:34 25.04.2025
Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

18:48 23.04.2025
Polish and US FMs discuss status of peace talks in Ukraine

Polish and US FMs discuss status of peace talks in Ukraine

09:29 23.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

12:52 22.04.2025
Intensity of fighting on front returns to pre-Easter levels

Intensity of fighting on front returns to pre-Easter levels

11:18 22.04.2025
Seven people injured, one killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson region – Prokudin

Seven people injured, one killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson region – Prokudin

10:56 22.04.2025
National Guardsmen capture group of Russians in Kupyansk direction

National Guardsmen capture group of Russians in Kupyansk direction

10:42 22.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:29 22.04.2025
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

09:38 22.04.2025
Ukraine stands by its offer — at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure, expects clear answer from Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine stands by its offer — at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure, expects clear answer from Moscow – Zelenskyy

12:36 21.04.2025
On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

HOT NEWS

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

LATEST

Ukraine provides reports to USA, thanks to which technical characteristics of weapons improved – Zelenskyy

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

Trump: No need to worry about supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles, intelligence if peace agreement reached

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

British Prime Minister hopes for ceasefire in Ukraine by summer

Three dead and eight injured in Pavlohrad as result of enemy drone attack

AD
AD